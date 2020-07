Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

July 13 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Back in 1999, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW visited Salt Lake City, Utah. Tune in to see what happened to the values of the items found during that trip. Highlights include Napoleonic prisoner-of-war pieces; a Mormon certificate of gratitude; and a Carleton Watkins photograph that previously came in at $4,000-$6,000 and now is appraised at $15,000-$25,000.