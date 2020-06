Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

June 22 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Revisit Alabama appraisals 14 years after ROADSHOW’s visit to Mobile such as an “Indian Tribes of North America” set, a Gale Sayers game-worn jersey and Chinese glass bottle vases from around 1775. Learn which is now valued at $70,000-$90,000.