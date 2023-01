Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, January 23 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Visit the “Land of Enchantment” on the hunt for hidden treasures in Santa Fe, like a Plains Indian child’s beaded shirt and a 1929 New York Yankees partial team-signed ball.