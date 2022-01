Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, January 31 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Finds include a WWI James Montgomery Flagg Uncle Sam poster and an 1880 Hughes & Woodward football rule book.