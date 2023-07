Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, July 17th at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover hidden treasures such as 1955 Whitey Ford and 1951 Yogi Berra jerseys, an 1863 gilt bronze-mounted gaslight and an 1887 Seth Whipple oil painting. Which find is appraised at $130,000?