Monday, February 5th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Old Sturbridge Village brings in new remarkable finds, including a 1977 Pelé-signed soccer ball, a 1933 RKO King Kong Bachrach photo, and Winfred Rembert’s Moonshiners painting, ca. 2001. Guess the top $100,000 to $125,000 find.