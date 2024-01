Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, January 29th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

See marvelous Massachusetts treasures, including a 1954 Marilyn Monroe tissue with a soldier’s letter, Paul Revere pottery vases, and a 1942 Ted Williams game-worn Red Sox jersey.

Can you guess Season 28’s top $500,000 treasure?