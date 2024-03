Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, April 1st at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Head to Raleigh in search of treasures, including 1994 Maya Angelou Spingarn Awards, a 1939 autographed Baseball Hall of Fame program and a Le Pho La Cueillette des Pommes Cannelle oil, ca. 1950. One is $60,000 to $100,000!