Antiques Roadshow “Meadow Brook Hall, Hour 3”
Monday, July 18 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Treasures include a Neil Armstrong signed “The First Men in the Moon”.
Monday, July 18 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!