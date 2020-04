Click to print (Opens in new window)

April 20 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is part adventure, part history lesson, and part treasure hunt! Watch as specialists from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles, revealing fascinating truths about family treasures and flea market finds.