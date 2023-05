Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, May 29 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Travel to Little Rock and discover finds like an Olin Travis Ozark hilltop painting, a 1936 Lou Gehrig autograph and an English giltwood cabinet-on-stand, ca. 1730. Which one is appraised for $80,000 to $120,000?