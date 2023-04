Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, April 10 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch appraisals at Idaho Botanical Garden, including Idaho State gems & gold nuggets, ca. 1905, 1935 Gum Inc. Mickey Mouse cards, and 1826 portraits attributed to the Guilford County Limner.