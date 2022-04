Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, April 11 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

ROADSHOW reveals remarkable appraisals at Grounds for Sculpture, including a Chinese imperial celadon charger, a 1968 “Yellow Submarine” animation cel and a a 1976 Gibson Explorer Guitar.