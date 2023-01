Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, January 16 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Watch wow-worthy Woodside treasures, including a vintage LGBTQ+ t-shirt collection, a 1959 Walt Disney Studios Sleeping Beauty Maleficent cel, and a Walter Johnson-signed baseball. One has a value of $60,000 to $150,000!