Monday, January 2 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Kick off season 27 with fascinating Filoli finds from Woodside, CA including a 1928 English sterling silver horse, a Pairpoint puffy owl lamp, ca. 1907, and a 1967 Ansaldo Poggi viola.