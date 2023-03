Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, March 27 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Find out if grandma lied about the family goods that include a 1900 Mark Twain letter, a ruby and diamond bracelet and a Babe Ruth & Honus Wagner signed baseball.