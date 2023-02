Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Monday, February 13 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Appraisals include a 1964 Presidential Rolex with the box and papers and a 1880 Celia Thaxter hand-painted vase.