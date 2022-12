Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, December 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Steals and deals abound as ROADSHOW features great bargains including a Chiparus sculpture, an 1811 North Carolina fraktur, and “New Republic Portfolio” prints. Which of these was found at a flea market for $40 and is now valued at $15,000-$25,000?