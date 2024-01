Click to print (Opens in new window)

Monday, January 22nd at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Wrap up ROADSHOW’s first-ever visit to Alaska, with finds that include an Alaska belt buckle, ca. 1975, an Elvis Presley King Creole movie poster, and Stephen Decatur warrant and commissions from 1798 – 1804. One is $150,000 to $200,000!