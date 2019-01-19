Lakeland PBS
Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous Drives Into Pequot Lakes

Anthony Scott
Jan. 19 2019
Over 100 antique snowmobiles of all shapes and sizes were buzzing throughout Pequot Lakes this afternoon for the Antique Snowmobile Rendezvous. Saturday is the final day of the event, and all of the antique sleds will be on display in Pequot Lakes doing demonstrations throughout the day.

