Another Temporary Road Closure In Bemidji

Beginning Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22, Adams Avenue, north of Division Street, will close temporarily as part of Phase 2 of the Division Street Utility Extension Project.

Traffic on Adams Avenue will be detoured using 15th Street, Division Street and Irvine Avenue. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Division Street will remain open during this work.

You can find updates on this project at www.karvakko.com under the “Project Updates” tab.