Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Another Roundabout Is Coming To Brainerd

Anthony Scott
Mar. 8 2019
Leave a Comment

Whether you love them or hate them another roundabout is on its way to Brainerd. In January, the Brainerd city council approved a project to put a roundabout at the intersection of 4th and Jackson Street as well as extending a median from James to Jackson street.

After a road study was conducted in 2016, it was found that a high number of crashes occur at the James and 4th Street intersection as many vehicles try to make left-hand turns. The roundabout and median will hopefully reduce those crashes, and the project will also create a pedestrian corridor to make it safer for people traveling on foot and bike.

“Left turns are generally a bad move for crashes, especially when they are crossing four lanes of traffic,” Paul Sandy, Brainerd’s City Engineer, said. “So, the inclusion of a median only allows right-hand turns, which are generally not a conflicting movement to traffic. Then the roundabout is a way for the people that have to turn right, and head back the other direction, to get turned around and go the other way.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation granted $800,000 to Brainerd through its Local Road Improvement Program leaving the city and county to fund the approximately $300,000 remaining on the project.

The city is hopeful that construction on the project will begin in the spring of 2020.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey In Search Of A Three-Peat

Northwoods Adventure: Over 150 Brainerd Students Participate In Annual Sertoma Lift-a-thon

In Business: Dennis Drummond Wine Company To Bring Locally Produced Wine To Brainerd Lakes Area

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Weekend Drive-By Shooting

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

The Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to join the discussion on deer. A meeting about deer is scheduled for Thursday, March
Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Latest Stories

DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Bridges Career Exploration Day Brings Thousands Of Students From 26 School Districts To Brainerd

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Crosby Man Charged With 10 Felonies For Allegedly Possessing Child Pornography

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Falls To Hibbing In Section 7AAA Championship

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Gets Win Against Goodridge/G-G

Posted on Mar. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate