Aug 28, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Another Person Charged in Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash in Grand Rapids

kerri hart cg

Kerri Hart (Credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

Another person has been charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision in Grand Rapids that happened last Saturday.

38-year-old Kerri Hart of Deer River made her first appearance in Itasca County Court today and is charged with criminal vehicular homicide – operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner.

According to the criminal complaint, Hart and her boyfriend, 41-year-old Jack Drumbeater, had stopped with a pickup truck for gas at a gas station in Grand Rapids. Hart then locked Drumbeater out of the truck and tried to drive off in the vehicle, but Drumbeater jumped into the box of the truck and smashed in the window in the back of the cab.

Witnesses say Drumbeater was crawling through the window when the truck swerved into the oncoming lane on Highway 2 and struck a car head-on. The driver of the car, 42-year-old Janelle Swenson of Cohasset, died at the scene.

Hart was hospitalized in Duluth following the crash. She made her first court appearance by Zoom today, where bond or bail was set at $150,000 with no conditions and $75,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Drumbeater was charged earlier this week with four felonies in connection with the fatal crash.

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