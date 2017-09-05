DONATE

Another Minnesota State Fair For The Record Books

Josh Peterson
Sep. 4 2017
For the past 12 days, nearly two million people went through the gates and checked out everything the Minnesota State Fair has to offer. Whether it was the many animals, the larger than life rides, or the variety of entertainment, many flocked to the fair for multiple days of fun, breaking previous records.

Despite cooler conditions and a couple of rainy days, the weather didn’t have much impact on the fair’s attendance. Even with an estimated 1.9 million people who visit the Minnesota State Fair, the fair still attracts many first time visitors.

With new additions like the Great Big Wheel and old time favorites, the fair is a tradition for many Minnesotans. Even though the 2017 Minnesota State Fair is coming to a close, preparations for next years fair is about to begin.

Next year’s fair has already been scheduled. The 2018 Minnesota State Fair will run August 23 through September 3.

Josh Peterson
