Lakeland PBS

Another Individual at Bemidji High School Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lakeland News — Oct. 10 2020

Another member of the Bemidji High School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Tim Lutz sent out a letter to families, students, and staff on Friday informing the community of the situation. Lutz says the person’s exposure dates were September 30th and October 1st. He also says the school district has worked with health officials to identify those who had close contact with the case and have communicated with them individually. Lutz says that if you have not been contacted, you and your child or children are not considered to be at higher risk.

Because of privacy reasons, details about the status of the individual cannot be shared, but the letter states that the individual is not in school at this time. School officials have take action to clean and sanitize the facility and are working closely with health officials to monitor the situation.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

