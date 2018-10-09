Another Early Snow Expected
According to the National Weather Service out of Grand Forks, ND we are in the possible path for another significant snowfall.
Three to 6 inches of snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday night, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds are also expected to gust up to 35 mph.
The locally higher snowfall amounts may occur within a narrow band. Impacts within this narrow snow band will be the greatest, with the wind driven snow causing low visibilities. This could make the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes hazardous in places.
