Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Another Early Snow Expected

Josh Peterson
Oct. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

According to the National Weather Service out of Grand Forks, ND we are in the possible path for another significant snowfall.

Three to 6 inches of snow is expected late tonight into Wednesday night, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds are also expected to gust up to 35 mph.

The locally higher snowfall amounts may occur within a narrow band. Impacts within this narrow snow band will be the greatest, with the wind driven snow causing low visibilities. This could make the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes hazardous in places.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Oh Snow! October Snow Covers Much Of The Lakeland Viewing Area

Local Growers Challenged By Lasting Winter Weather

Drivers Advised To Be Prepared For Blow Ice

Northwoods Adventure: Enjoying The End Of Winter At Mount Ski Gull

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Estella Ramczyk said

That was a wonderful article by Anthony Scott about the BMX and what Justin Bar... Read More

JH said

Until this comment.... Read More

Bryan Krantz said

Much appreciation to LPT News for covering this event. There was a lot of hard... Read More

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Latest Story

AIRC At BSU Celebrates Indigenous Peoples And Treaty Day

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Latest Stories

AIRC At BSU Celebrates Indigenous Peoples And Treaty Day

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

BSU Football Beats Sioux Falls For 9th Straight Homecoming Win

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Begins Season With Win Over Lakehead

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Bemidji And Grand Rapids Girls Soccer End Regular Season With Tie

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

BSU Kicks Off Celebration For 50 Years Of Women's Athletics

Posted on Oct. 9 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.