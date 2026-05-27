Another Candidate Files To Run for Bemidji City Council At-Large Seat

Another candidate has filed to run in the upcoming Bemidji City Council At-Large election.

Grace Wilder officially filed for that election today. We’re still trying to learn more about Wilder, and her campaign website is not yet active.

Others who have filed for the At-Large seat include incumbent Audrey Thayer and former Ward 3 city councilor Ron Johnson.

The filing period for candidates opened up on May 19 and runs until Jun. 2.