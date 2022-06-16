Annual Woodtick Races Take Off in Cuyuna

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On the second Saturday in June each year, the Woodtick Inn in Cuyuna hosts a contest with the the smallest of competitors.

The Woodtick Races is a big tournament that pays out big prizes, and yes, it’s actual wood ticks that race. Contestants were able to bring their own or buy one from the bar, and with food vendors and merchandise for purchase, this year’s event had over 200 in attendance.

One racer this year was young Issac Fuller, who was given a tick by a complete stranger. And to the little boy’s amazement, the insect won him 3rd place, a plaque, and money.

But the Woodtick Races weren’t the only thing going on throughout the day. Cuyuna Police Chief Jesse Smith his team patrolled the area and held a patch fundraiser that has a different theme displayed every month. 100% of that money goes to charity, and this month, that money has been dedicated to the Heroes Program in Brainerd, a mental health organization that helps police, firefighters, and EMTs.

It’s important to keep in mind that ticks can carry serious diseases like Lyme disease. One should always wash their clothes after handling the insects.

