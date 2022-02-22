Annual Township Meeting Coming Up

Click to print (Opens in new window)

March 8 marks Township Day, the annual meeting day for townships across Minnesota to gather and voice their opinions about local issues. The Minnesota Association of Townships calls this event a “Democracy on display in townships.”

The annual meeting includes discussions and voting on local issues for the over 1,800 Minnesota townships. Executive Director of the Minnesota Association of Townships Jeff Krueger says in the press release about the event that it “will put grassroots democracy on displays.” The association encourages residents to show up to the meeting and share their thoughts about topics such as tax levies and local elections.

Officer township elections will also be held on March 8. More information can be found on the Minnesota Association of Townships website.

