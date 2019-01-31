Lakeland PBS
Annual “The Big Event” Planned To Benefit Brainerd Public Schools Foundation

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 31 2019
An organization in Brainerd is holding their annual “Big Event” this weekend to raise money to fund scholarships and programs for students in the Brainerd Public Schools system.

The Brainerd Public Schools Foundation is hosting “The Big Event” this Saturday at Cragun’s Resort in East Gull Lake. This is the foundation’s sixth annual “Big Event” and is the major fundraiser for the foundation. The theme for this year’s event is “Game On” and in addition to the event, an online auction is available for anyone to bid on with all proceeds going to the foundation.

“Everything we’ve got going on that night is game related. We’ve got some really great raffles and things of that nature. We’re going to do some charitable gambling like electronic horse races and just some unique things that we’ve never done before so it’s going to be a lot of fun. This event wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors and our community partners and we cannot thank Lindar, Avantech, and Tri-Ven enough. They have been our premier sponsors every year since we’ve started,” said Jessica Gangl, Brainerd Public Schools Foundation Executive Director.

The Brainerd Public Schools Foundation was established in 1987 to provide scholarships, programs, and funding to enhance the four “As,” arts, academics, athletics, and activities in the Brainerd Public School District. Along with providing scholarships, the foundation has provided funding for cutting-edge technology in the schools such as virtual reality and a new Makerspace.

“Having opportunities in a little town like Brainerd, it’s nice to be able to compete with the bigger schools, the bigger communities and so we’ve got cutting-edge stuff. We’ve got virtual reality. We’re working to fundraise for augmented reality right now, flexible seating and furniture,” added Gangl. “There’s so many things that we’re able to provide our kids locally here to enhance what the school district’s already doing.”

The tickets for the “Big Event” are sold out but anyone still interested in attending can purchase a “Crash the Bash” option which will get them into the event at 8:30 p.m. for $10.

