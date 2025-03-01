Annual ‘Taste of the Lakes’ Fundraiser to be Held in March for the Brainerd YMCA

The Brainerd Lakes area will have the opportunity to expand their palate and taste buds at the annual Taste of the Lakes event this March.

Set to take place at the Northern Pacific Center this year, the lakes area tradition has attracted food and drink enthusiasts for over three decades. This year, over 20 local culinary creators are slated to showcase their dishes, all while raising funds for local youth mentorship through the Brainerd YMCA.

“There’s going to be adult beverage tasting, there’s going to be food tasting,” Brainerd YMCA Marketing Director Jenny Holmes said. “There’s going to be a live auction and it’s all in the name of raising money for kids, which everyone can get behind.”

“We’re totally behind the Y in Brainerd,” Northern Pacific Center Owner Mike Higgins said. “Raise money and even awareness more than the money. It’s near and dear to my heart to give back and help these kids in their mentorship.”

Taste of the Lakes will occur on March 20th from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased through March 3rd.