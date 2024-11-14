Nov 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Annual Stuff-A-Truck Campaign Underway to Support Bemidji Community Food Shelf

Contributions to Stuff-A-Truck can be made at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South in Bemidji with either a food or a cash donation, or you can visit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf website to donate to them directly. The last day of the campaign is November 20th.

