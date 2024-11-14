Nov 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Annual Stuff-A-Truck Campaign Underway to Support Bemidji Community Food Shelf
Contributions to Stuff-A-Truck can be made at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South in Bemidji with either a food or a cash donation, or you can visit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf website to donate to them directly. The last day of the campaign is November 20th.
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government