Annual State Of The Band Address Delivered To Red Lake Nation

Dancing to the beat of their own drum the State of the Band Address to Red Lake Nation members was set to begin.

The Seven Clans Casino and Event Center was packed with hundreds of people including Red Lake Nation members and special invited guests to hear the nation’s agenda.

“I hope they understand the projects we’re doing for 2017,” said Red Lake Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr.

Within the year, Red Lake Nation increased their membership with 145 new members and now has a total of almost 12,000 members.

Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. discussed upcoming projects for the community to further develop economic growth. A dialysis center, fire department and dependency treatment center are in the works.

“The growth of Red Lake Nation the infrastructure, more jobs and there is going to be some revenues coming in for the tribe for future endeavors and investments,” said Seki.

Tribal Members agree that the community believes in its youth and invests in their future.

‘The youth are definitely what’s going to continue to help us move forward those are the people that we have to focus on,” said Abinoojiyag Noojimoo-wigamig Youth Intervention Specialist Alyss Mountain.

The Red Lake Warriors boys and girls basketball teams were recognized for their participation in the state tournament.

Director of Economic development and planning for Red Lake Samuel Strong sees the future of Red Lake Nation headed in a positive direction.

“Look at what we can do collectively together we can accomplish much,” said Director of Economic Development and Planning for Red Lake Band Ojibwe Samuel Strong. “Today is a good example of that.”