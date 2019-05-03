Lakeland PBS
Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Is On May 11

May. 2 2019

The Grand Rapids Post Office will take part in the 27th annual Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The food drive was started by the National Association Letters Carriers. Participating carriers collect non-perishable food donations left by mailboxes and in post offices. They will then deliver them to local community food shelves. Last year, the Grand Rapids Post Office collected nearly 5,000 pounds of food.

“Here at Grand Rapids, we have 15 different routes with over 10,000 possible delivers and on May 11, second Saturday in May, we’re going to be doing a Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Last year we collected 4,933 pounds of food, we’d like to double that this year,” Carrier Technician Daniel Troumbly said.

