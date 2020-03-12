Annual Shamrock Shuffle Postponed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Celebration for St.Patrick’s Day will be celebrated a little differently this year and at a later time.

The annual Shamrock Shuffle was originally scheduled for this Saturday but will be postponed till Sept. 26.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation has postponed the event following recommended guidelines that suggest that large gatherings and events with over 250 people in attendance raises health concerns due to the spread of COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today