Annual Shamrock Shuffle Postponed

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 12 2020

Celebration for St.Patrick’s Day will be celebrated a little differently this year and at a later time.

The annual Shamrock Shuffle was originally scheduled for this Saturday but will be postponed till Sept. 26.

Bemidji Parks and Recreation has postponed the event following recommended guidelines that suggest that large gatherings and events with over 250 people in attendance raises health concerns due to the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

 

