Lakeland PBS

Annual Ruttger’s Summer Concert Series Scheduled to Go On

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 13 2020

The Fourth Annual Ruttger’s Summer Concert Series in Deerwood is scheduled to continue through the rest of the summer with modifications.

The concert series features local and regional bands that perform from the shores of Bay Lake. This year’s events will be limited to only 250 people with social distancing required. On Saturday, July 18th, the blues and classic rock group “Brother Jon Band” is scheduled to perform, and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Tickets are $5, and the public is asked to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are available at www.ruttgersretail.com/concerts-1 or by calling 218-678-2885, ext. 2215. Seating is provided, or visitors can bring their own lawn chairs.

2020 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP

Brother Jon Band
July 18th, at 7 p.m.
Classic rock and blues band

King’s Ransom
July 25th, at 7 p.m.
Special Water Concert!
The Brainerd area classic rock band will perform from a stage in the water. Visitors can enjoy the show from the water, the beach and shore at Ruttger’s, or by boat.

Mallrats
August 1st, at 7 p.m.
A high energy 90’s rock show will go on.

Blues & BBQ Bash featuring the Dee Miller Band
August 8th, between 5 to 9 p.m.
Three blues bands, and a BBQ feast by award-winning pit masters. Starring Minnesota Blues Hall of Famer Dee Miller Band, with New Feral Cats, and Bruce Archer. $5 for music only and $30 for music and food.

Too Short to be Stormtroopers
August 22nd, at 7 p.m.
Interactive live karaoke cover band experience.

2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival featuring the Barley Jacks
September 5th, between 5 to 9 p.m.
Three bluegrass bands, and an All-American picnic. Starring the Barley Jacks, with Broken Heartland String Band, and Jenna And Martin. $5 for music only and $25 for music and food.

