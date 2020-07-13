Annual Ruttger’s Summer Concert Series Scheduled to Go On

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Fourth Annual Ruttger’s Summer Concert Series in Deerwood is scheduled to continue through the rest of the summer with modifications.

The concert series features local and regional bands that perform from the shores of Bay Lake. This year’s events will be limited to only 250 people with social distancing required. On Saturday, July 18th, the blues and classic rock group “Brother Jon Band” is scheduled to perform, and guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Tickets are $5, and the public is asked to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are available at www.ruttgersretail.com/ concerts-1 or by calling 218-678-2885, ext. 2215. Seating is provided, or visitors can bring their own lawn chairs.

2020 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES LINEUP



Brother Jon Band

July 18th, at 7 p.m.

Classic rock and blues band

King’s Ransom

July 25th, at 7 p.m.

Special Water Concert!

The Brainerd area classic rock band will perform from a stage in the water. Visitors can enjoy the show from the water, the beach and shore at Ruttger’s, or by boat.

Mallrats

August 1st, at 7 p.m.

A high energy 90’s rock show will go on.

Blues & BBQ Bash featuring the Dee Miller Band

August 8th, between 5 to 9 p.m.

Three blues bands, and a BBQ feast by award-winning pit masters. Starring Minnesota Blues Hall of Famer Dee Miller Band, with New Feral Cats, and Bruce Archer. $5 for music only and $30 for music and food.

Too Short to be Stormtroopers

August 22nd, at 7 p.m.

Interactive live karaoke cover band experience.

2nd Annual Bluegrass Festival featuring the Barley Jacks

September 5th, between 5 to 9 p.m.

Three bluegrass bands, and an All-American picnic. Starring the Barley Jacks, with Broken Heartland String Band, and Jenna And Martin. $5 for music only and $25 for music and food.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today