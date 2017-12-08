Annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse Underway

The phones have been ringing in pledges and donations for the annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse. For 29 years, the big three stations of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting have been hosting this 24-hour pledge drive in an effort to not only raise funds to end child abuse, but to raise awareness about the many different forms of abuse.

By simply picking up your phone and making a pledge you are not only helping raise awareness, but helping educate both parents and children.

An aspect that makes the radiothon so special is that it brings many organizations together and has become a staple of the holiday season for the community. One of the groups helping out are from the early childhood education department at Northwest Technical College, who see the value in educating everyone on the various effects of child abuse.

While there is no monetary goal put in place, all the money raised will be designated for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, and Hubbard Counties.

If you would like to contribute, you can call (218) 444-1500 or pledge online at http://www.radiothon.info.