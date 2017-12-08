DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse Underway

Josh Peterson
Dec. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

The phones have been ringing in pledges and donations for the annual Radiothon To End Child Abuse. For 29 years, the big three stations of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting have been hosting this 24-hour pledge drive in an effort to not only raise funds to end child abuse, but to raise awareness about the many different forms of abuse.

By simply picking up your phone and making a pledge you are not only helping raise awareness, but helping educate both parents and children.

An aspect that makes the radiothon so special is that it brings many organizations together and has become a staple of the holiday season for the community. One of the groups helping out are from the early childhood education department at Northwest Technical College, who see the value in educating everyone on the various effects of child abuse.

While there is no monetary goal put in place, all the money raised will be designated for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, and Hubbard Counties.

If you would like to contribute, you can call (218) 444-1500 or pledge online at http://www.radiothon.info.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

New Leadership Board To Provide Direction For The Sanford Center

Vermont Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

“Heroes And Helpers” Treat Local Kids To Christmas Shopping Spree

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Breaks Ground On New Cass Lake Casino

The first steps of creating a new casino in Cass Lake are underway. It’s an ideal location, right on Highway 2. The new Palace Casino took
Posted on Dec. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Breaks Ground On New Cass Lake Casino

Posted on Dec. 8 2017

Golden Apple: MMBA Hosts Building Trades Event For Pine River-Backus Students

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

CLC Dean Honored For Work In Equity And Equality

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

Christmas Tree Permits Available at Chippewa National Forest

Posted on Dec. 7 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.