Annual Night We Light Celebration Held in Bemidji

Every year, the city of Bemidji shines brightly for the holiday season. Like most things this year, COVID-19 led to changes in the Bemidji Jaycees’ plans for lighting up Christmas lights in the town.

Cars started lining up at 5:30 PM for the 6 o’clock “Un-parade” to see the Sanford Center parking lot transformed into a winter wonderland. This un-parade is not the first for the Jaycees, who hosted one for the Water Carnival this past summer as well. The un-parade was also an opportunity for the community to give back, as people could drop off food or gifts and receive free LED Christmas lights in return.

This is the 24th time that the Jaycees have put on the First City of Lights display. This year, it includes over 300,000 individual lights.

Those not able to attend in person can also watch via a Facebook live stream catching all the events. The light display will stay lit in Bemidji until mid-February.

