Annual Mitten Tree in Bemidji Collects Record Number Of Items

In the 18th annual Mitten Tree Campaign the Beltrami Electric Cooperative collected and distributed a record 830 items this year.

Mittens, gloves, hats and scarves were given to over 700 students enrolled in seven Head Start and Early Child Family Education programs throughout the Cooperative’s service area.

Located in Bemidji the Beltrami Electric Cooperative provides power to over 17,000 member-owners within a 3,000 square mile services area in the lakes region of north-central Minnesota.

All of the items donated were from employees, members and friends.