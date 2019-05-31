Lakeland PBS
Annual Healing Powwow Returning To Sanford Bemidji Medical Center This August

May. 31 2019

Sanford Bemidji, Red Lake and Cass Lake IHS Hospitals, and White Earth Health Center invite the community to take part in the annual Healing Powwow this August.

The powwow honors physicians, health care workers and holistic healers who are dedicated to promoting physical, mental and spiritual health in the communities. The event is open to all who would like to show respect and celebrate the diversity in the healing process.

The event will take place Thursday, August 22 from 2-6 p.m. at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji.

The itinerary is as follows:

2 p.m. Dancer Registration and Opening Ceremony

3 p.m. Dance Specials & Honoring Healthcare Workers

4:30 p.m. Sanford Choir, Prayer & Traditional Feast

5:45 p.m. Award Dancers

For more information, call Sarah Winkle at (218)333-2227. If you are interested in being an authentic native arts and crafts vendor, you can also call Sarah.

Shirelle Moore

