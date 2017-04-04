Annual Furr Bowl Draws Large Crowd To Help Animal Shelter

For years, Great River Rescue has been saving and caring for companion dogs and cats while working to find them a loving home. The shelter is a non-profit and depends on the support of the local community, which is why events like the annual Furr Bowl at Bemidji Bowl are important to the success of the rescue through out the year.

19 lanes were filled with teams of six made up of all ages and all experience levels, but it’s the bowling for a cause that unites this large group.

For some of those who took part in the event, it’s not only about raising money, it’s about educating people getting them involved.

But you didn’t have to bowl to help out with the Furr Bowl. Local artists turned regular bowling pins into fun works of art to be awarded to the top fundraisers for the event.

These bowlers all share a common message, and that is to simply check out the rescue and get involved.

The 2017 Furr Bowl has raised $7,061.00, if you would like to contribute, please follow the link: https://www.givegab.com/nonprofits/great-river-rescue/campaigns/furr-bowl-2017