Annual Celebration of Excellence Recognizes Outstanding Area Businesses
The Brainerd Lakes Chamber held their premier annual event last night at Cragun’s Resort. Headlining the event was the presentation of the Business Legacy Award to a couple that has made a huge impact on the surrounding area.
With Paul and Lynn Hunt winning the Business Legacy Award, Jack Pine Brewery took home the Lakes Proud Small Business of the Year Award and Cuyuna Regional Medial Center was honored with the 2018 Business Excellence Award.
