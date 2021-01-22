Annual BRRRmidji Plunge Goes Virtual

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Jaycees will be hosting their annual BRRRmidji plunge event this February. The event will feature local celebrities Tim Lutz, ISD 31 Superintendent, Noemi Aylesworth of Real Living First Realty, Larissa Donovan of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, and Aliza Thoring, 89th President of the Bemidji Jaycees.

This year’s plunge will be hosted virtually, and the donations collected will go towards four different local organizations. There are two ways to make a donation, through mail and online. You can find instructions on how to donate on the Bemidji Jaycees website.

