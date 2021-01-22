Lakeland PBS

Annual BRRRmidji Plunge Goes Virtual

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 21 2021

The Bemidji Jaycees will be hosting their annual BRRRmidji plunge event this February. The event will feature local celebrities Tim Lutz, ISD 31 Superintendent, Noemi Aylesworth of Real Living First Realty, Larissa Donovan of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, and Aliza Thoring, 89th President of the Bemidji Jaycees.

This year’s plunge will be hosted virtually, and the donations collected will go towards four different local organizations. There are two ways to make a donation, through mail and online. You can find instructions on how to donate on the Bemidji Jaycees website.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives.

