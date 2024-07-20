Annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine Focuses on the Classic Car

The fourth annual Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine, which lets people see the many different generations of Corvettes throughout the years, will be taking place this weekend.

The event is free to attend and features a special showcase on the second generation of Corvettes, those built between 1963 and 1967.

If you have any interest in one of America’s most iconic sports cars, or want to learn more about them, you can talk to any one of the many car enthusiasts in attendance.

“We expect to have 60, 70, 80 Corvettes there. So millions of dollars worth of beautiful fiberglass cars,” said Jim Hess, a Bemidji Corvettes club member. “Over the years, technology changed and the Corvettes changed with them. But they’ve always been a sports car, always been a two-seater, always made of fiberglass. So it’s a special car. And people that like Corvettes will really find a lot to enjoy about the Corvette show.”

The Bemidji Corvettes Show & Shine takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th at Dondelinger Chevrolet in Bemidji.