Oct 6, 2026 | By: Xzayver Curry

Annual Armed Forces Tribute in Brainerd Set for Thursday, Oct. 8

The Brainerd community will gather to pay tribute to the armed forces this Thursday. The annual event brings together veterans, active service members, and their families to honor those who have given their sacrifices for the country.

One new piece to this year’s event is help from Maren Martin, who was crowned Mrs. Minnesota for 2026. She feels that it’s important to take time to honor veterans and encourage the community to get out to the event and recognize these soldiers.

The Armed Forces Tribute will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

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