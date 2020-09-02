Annual 5k Walk/Run/Skate For Suicide Prevention Held Virtually This Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and typically, Bemidji State University hosts a yearly suicide awareness walk to bring people together. But this year, things are looking a little different as the annual Run/Walk/Skate 5k and 10k For Suicide Prevention has moved to a virtual event this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Usually, the walk happens the Saturday after Labor Day, but this year participants can start now and have until then to go the distance. Today on the BSU campus, an event was held to help get the word out for students to join the event.

Students had the opportunity today to volunteer to show the importance of events like this on campus. This is an event meant to bring people together, so teams are encouraged. Even without the in-person event, there will be awards given out.

Walks like this are hoping to help end the stigma attached to speaking about mental health issues.

The walk typically raises over $10,000 to support the suicide prevention program in Beltrami County. To find out more about the event, you can check out the hashtag #YouMatterBemidji.

