Announcement of New BSU/NTC President Expected This Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College could find out this week who the schools’ new president is going to be.

On Wednesday, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra is expected to make his recommendation for president to the Minnesota State Board of Trustees. The board would then need to decide on whether to confirm the chancellor’s selection.

If confirmed, the president-designate would then visit Bemidji on Thursday for meet-and-greets at NTC and BSU. Those meet-and-greets are scheduled to take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the morning at the NTC cafeteria and from 11 AM until noon at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today