Announcement of New BSU/NTC President Expected This Week

Lakeland News — Mar. 14 2022

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College could find out this week who the schools’ new president is going to be.

On Wednesday, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra is expected to make his recommendation for president to the Minnesota State Board of Trustees. The board would then need to decide on whether to confirm the chancellor’s selection.

If confirmed, the president-designate would then visit Bemidji on Thursday for meet-and-greets at NTC and BSU. Those meet-and-greets are scheduled to take place from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the morning at the NTC cafeteria and from 11 AM until noon at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.

