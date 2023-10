Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, October 15 at 9:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Annika (Nicola Walker, Unforgotten) and her Marine Homicide Unit solve puzzling murders that wash up in Scotland’s waters. Annika shares her wry literary insights on the crimes while raising her teen daughter, Morgan.