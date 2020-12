Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

December 29 at 8:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Anne Shirley heads to school in the city, and Matthew and Marilla face emptiness. Will Anne, overwhelmed by competition — especially from Gilbert Blythe — find that the dark cloud over her life does have a silver lining?