Wednesday, November 29 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Rock out with the founder and lead singer-songwriter of the band Heart, in a concert featuring songs from her new album, Another Door. She sings her classic hits, including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Magic Man.”